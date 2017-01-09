Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,342,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,481,242,000 after buying an additional 2,249,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,555,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,490,013,000 after buying an additional 211,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,229,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,544,503,000 after buying an additional 1,033,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,901 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,279,159,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,625,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,631,000 after buying an additional 126,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,379 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $111.09.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Boosted by Bokf Na” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-position-boosted-by-bokf-na/1145624.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr lowered Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.96 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

In other Adobe Systems news, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $2,506,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $5,003,843.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.