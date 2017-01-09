Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.Adobe Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.87 EPS.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $108.57. 2,925,379 shares of the stock traded hands. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Adobe Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.68 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

In other news, VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $145,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $2,506,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance/1145576.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.