Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Chairman Charles M. Geschke Sells 23,100 Shares

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $2,506,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.57. 2,925,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-chairman-charles-m-geschke-sells-23100-shares/1145501.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GaveKal Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.