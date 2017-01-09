ACK Asset Management LLC Has $6,591,000 Position in Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX)

ACK Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Continental Building Products comprises about 2.0% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Continental Building Products worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBPX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,254,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 324,900 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter worth about $22,734,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 73,990 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 31.0% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 119,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 1,252.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 688,571 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 234,172 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Continental Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $901.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.44 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products, Inc. will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ACK Asset Management LLC Has $6,591,000 Position in Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/ack-asset-management-llc-has-6591000-position-in-continental-building-products-inc-cbpx/1145434.html.

CBPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company’s segment is wallboard. The Company’s manufacturing facilities and sales efforts are concentrated in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in new residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.