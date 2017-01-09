ACK Asset Management LLC Continues to Hold Position in LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

ACK Asset Management LLC continued to hold its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. LSI Industries makes up about 2.5% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned about 2.89% of LSI Industries worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 14.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) traded down 2.94% on Monday, reaching $9.26. 51,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $231.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company earned $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product.

