Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Access National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Access National Corporation from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, FBR & Co raised shares of Access National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX) opened at 28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.95. Access National Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Access National Corporation had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Access National Corporation will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Access National Corporation (ANCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/access-national-corporation-ancx-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages/1144539.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANCX. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Access National Corporation by 64.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Access National Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Access National Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Access National Corporation by 11.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Access National Corporation by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Access National Corporation

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides credit, deposit, mortgage services and wealth management services to middle market commercial businesses and associated professionals, primarily in the Washington, District of Columbia Metropolitan Area.

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.