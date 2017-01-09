Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $514,115.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.288% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.965. 374,132 shares of the stock traded hands. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.160 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. Accenture PLC’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Accenture PLC (ACN) Insider Daniel T. London Sells 4,437 Shares” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/accenture-plc-acn-insider-daniel-t-london-sells-4437-shares/1144871.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture PLC from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accenture PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,516,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Accenture PLC by 25.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Accenture PLC by 274.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Accenture PLC by 18.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Accenture PLC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.