Abrams Capital Management, L.P Acquires 1,027,020 Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Stock

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 1,027,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $3,317,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 513,480 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,638,001.20.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 234,827 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $713,874.08.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) opened at 3.23 on Monday. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company’s market cap is $586.91 million.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business earned $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/abrams-capital-management-l-p-acquires-1027020-shares-of-och-ziff-capital-management-group-llc-ozm-stock/1144350.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZM shares. Compass Point raised shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $4.00 price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,120,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,643,000 after buying an additional 900,832 shares in the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth $33,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after buying an additional 1,582,140 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 2,190,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 551,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,964,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 758,352 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.