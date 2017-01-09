888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.20) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.46). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.26) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259 ($3.18).

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) opened at 217.8072 on Monday. 888 Holdings Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of GBX 160.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 237.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 779.21 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.62.

888 Holdings Public Limited Company is a provider of online gaming entertainment and solutions. The Company is the owner of software solutions providing a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including brand licensing revenue on third party platforms and Mytopia social games. The Company’s segments include Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B).

