86,756 Shares in Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 2.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) traded down 2.48% on Monday, hitting $25.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Vodafone Group PLC Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

