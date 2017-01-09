51,930 Shares in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE) Acquired by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned 0.28% of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded up 3.03% during trading on Monday, hitting $103.75. 528,602 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.76 and a 52 week high of $111.20.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.28. The company earned $473.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/51930-shares-in-childrens-place-inc-the-plce-acquired-by-old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd/1145552.html.

A number of research firms have commented on PLCE. Williams Capital increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews sold 40,995 shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.