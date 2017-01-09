500,570 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,000. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,656,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,104,000 after buying an additional 14,431,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,457,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,699,000 after buying an additional 4,291,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,700,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,387,000 after buying an additional 182,404 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,605.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,831,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,731,000 after buying an additional 24,316,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 22,166,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,318,000 after buying an additional 379,172 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,420,683 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

In other news, CEO W Edward Walter sold 405,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $7,684,500.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $163,315.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,538.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

