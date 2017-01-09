4,758 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Acquired by Seminole Management Co. Inc.

Seminole Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.7% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,765,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 631,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $452,007,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $796.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446,109 shares. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.00 and a 12-month high of $847.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $766.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $770.70. The stock has a market cap of $378.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,000.00 to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $924.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

