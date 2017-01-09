302,156 Shares in Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (MPSX) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (NYSE:MPSX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 302,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.39% of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited during the second quarter worth about $141,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited by 12.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (NYSE:MPSX) traded down 0.21% on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,526 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (NYSE:MPSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $407.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/302156-shares-in-multi-packaging-solutions-international-limited-mpsx-acquired-by-schroder-investment-management-group/1145546.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other news, insider Rick B. Smith sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $399,170.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,851.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited Company Profile

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited is a provider of specialty packaging solutions for the consumer, healthcare and multi-media markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s print-based specialty packaging solutions include premium folding cartons, inserts, labels and rigid packaging across a range of substrates and finishes, which are complemented by value-added services, including design, new product development and supply chain solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited (NYSE:MPSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.