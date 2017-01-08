Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Wednesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/zumiez-inc-zumz-forecasted-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-06-per-share/1143633.html.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) opened at 19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $494.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas D. Campion sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $116,535.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $295,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for men and women. The Company operates under the names Zumiez and Blue Tomato. Additionally, the Company operates e-commerce Websites at www.zumiez.com and www.blue-tomato.com. Its product categories are men’s apparel, accessories, footwear, hardgoods and junior’s apparel.

