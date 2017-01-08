Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) opened at 12.80 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $317.31 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.27. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 229.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post ($2.71) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Rating Reiterated by Aegis” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/zogenix-inc-zgnx-rating-reiterated-by-aegis/1143725.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 651,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 56.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 243,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 87,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders in requirement of treatment alternatives. The Company’s areas of focus are epilepsy and schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.