Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 36.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 71.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth about $160,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded up 1.43% on Friday, reaching $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 308,306 shares. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.54 billion.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm earned $904 million during the quarter. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a positive return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post $5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Zebra Technologies Corporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Avondale Partners upgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,122,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,875,078.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation offers a range of solutions in the automatic information and data capture industry. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers; barcode scanners and imagers; radio frequency identification device (RFID) readers; specialty printers for barcode labelling and personal identification; real-time location systems (RTLS); related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software and services that are associated with these products.

