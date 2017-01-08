Zacks: Leucadia National Corporation (LUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Leucadia National Corporation an industry rank of 134 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leucadia National Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price objective on Leucadia National Corporation from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Leucadia National Corporation during the second quarter worth about $85,749,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 22,520,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,273,000 after buying an additional 1,617,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,261,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,541,000 after buying an additional 1,495,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 435.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 1,211,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 246.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,601,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 1,139,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) opened at 23.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Leucadia National Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.11 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Leucadia National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Leucadia National Corporation (LUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/zacks-leucadia-national-corporation-luk-receives-average-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages/1143653.html.

Leucadia National Corporation Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leucadia National Corporation (LUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leucadia National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucadia National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.