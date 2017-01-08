Zacks: Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Employers Holdings’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Employers Holdings an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Macquarie lowered Employers Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $554,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen V. Festa sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings by 42.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings by 4.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings by 47.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) opened at 39.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.99. Employers Holdings has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $40.55.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Employers Holdings had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings will post $2.09 EPS for the current year.

Employers Holdings Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

