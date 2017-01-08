Zacks: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 63 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.64% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) opened at 2.53 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company’s market capitalization is $47.28 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others.

