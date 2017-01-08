Zacks: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Axsome Therapeutics an industry rank of 63 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) opened at 6.05 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s market cap is $115.88 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 341,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

