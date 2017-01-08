Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,346 shares of the digital content provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yahoo! were worth $30,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yahoo! by 2.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yahoo! by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Yahoo! by 62.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,620 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yahoo! during the second quarter valued at $13,728,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yahoo! by 780.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 41.23 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $39.34 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. Yahoo! Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.92.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $857 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 96.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yahoo! Inc. will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/yahoo-inc-yhoo-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can/1143721.html.

YHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr lowered Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of Yahoo! stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $28,091.79. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 597,297 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.