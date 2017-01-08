Xerox Corporation (XRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on XRX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xerox Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Xerox Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.47 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xerox Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) opened at 7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17. Xerox Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Xerox Corporation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Xerox Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xerox Corporation will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Leslie F. Varon sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $33,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ursula M. Burns sold 74,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $711,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xerox Corporation by 103.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,975,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,310,000 after buying an additional 6,081,485 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xerox Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,253,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,235,000 after buying an additional 4,645,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xerox Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,855,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,711,000 after buying an additional 4,290,807 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox Corporation by 71.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,134,000 after buying an additional 3,143,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xerox Corporation during the third quarter valued at $25,325,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox Corporation

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment comprises two types of service offerings: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Document Outsourcing (DO).

