Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,684 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3,034.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after buying an additional 449,583 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $14,721,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $10,026,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 22.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,856,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after buying an additional 159,254 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) traded down 0.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 236,789 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.20. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm earned $590.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 17,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $1,156,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and service provider of energy controls and optimization solutions. The Company has production and assembly facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia, and promotes its products and services through its worldwide locations. The Company’s is engaged in providing energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and energy markets.

