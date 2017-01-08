Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $26,398,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 3.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Millie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 118.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.71 and a 52 week high of $120.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.09%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $131.25 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Honeywell International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

