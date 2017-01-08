Whitnell & Co. Maintains Stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Whitnell & Co. held its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 49,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 58,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 253.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 31,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded up 1.19% on Friday, hitting $57.13. 8,587,812 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $61.78.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

