Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA Inc.

Mizuho Securities USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 411.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Mizuho Securities USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 262,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 44,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.55 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

