Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,222 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) traded down 1.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,994 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.67 and a beta of 0.98. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

