Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Escalade, worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Escalade, by 1.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 343,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade, by 2.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 290,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Escalade, by 1.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Escalade, by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 275,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade, by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,080 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Escalade,’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-lowers-stake-in-escalade-incorporated-esca/1144072.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Escalade, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Escalade,

Escalade, Incorporated (Escalade) is a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods through its subsidiary Escalade Sports. The Company operates in Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports) segment. Escalade Sports manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key online retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.