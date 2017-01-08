Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) – Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Waters Corporation in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the firm will earn $7.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised Waters Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Waters Corporation Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share (WAT)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/waters-corporation-forecasted-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-7-75-per-share-wat/1143643.html.

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) opened at 139.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $162.53.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Waters Corporation had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company earned $527 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Waters Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC increased its stake in Waters Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC now owns 83,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Waters Corporation by 288.6% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Waters Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Waters Corporation Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share (WAT)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/waters-corporation-forecasted-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-7-75-per-share-wat/1143643.html.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company operates through two segments: Waters Division and TA Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.