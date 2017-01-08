Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $352,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 118.1% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

