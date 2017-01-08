Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $2,041,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. 2,994,996 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 6,924.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.86 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

In other news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $277,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

