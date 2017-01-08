VWR Corporation (VWR) Position Raised by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) by 1,967.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,420 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of VWR Corporation worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in VWR Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,553,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VWR Corporation by 41.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,796,000 after buying an additional 1,653,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in VWR Corporation by 125.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,981,000 after buying an additional 1,365,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in VWR Corporation by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after buying an additional 1,172,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in VWR Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,434,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,968,000 after buying an additional 562,303 shares during the last quarter.

VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) traded up 2.42% on Friday, reaching $26.26. 832,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. VWR Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.12.

VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. VWR Corporation had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VWR Corporation will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VWR Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of VWR Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

VWR Corporation Company Profile

VWR Corporation is a provider of laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC. Its Americas segment consists of operations located principally in the United States and Canada, as well as in Puerto Rico, Mexico and select countries in Central and South America, including Costa Rica, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and includes over 65 facilities located in approximately 10 countries.

