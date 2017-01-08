Barclays PLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Vodafone Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an accumulate rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group PLC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Vodafone Group PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) opened at 26.23 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vodafone Group PLC’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/vodafone-group-plcs-vod-buy-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-plc/1143769.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banced Corp bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 62.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group PLC

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.