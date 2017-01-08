Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. 1,669,750 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The firm’s market cap is $19.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business earned $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $501,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,189,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $460,540.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,876,000. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

