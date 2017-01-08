Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $122,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.91. 31,751,900 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $118.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. OTR Global cut Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $3,677,193.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,609.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

