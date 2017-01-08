United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 459,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,461,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) traded up 0.20% on Friday, hitting $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,993 shares. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.30 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 195.68% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.83 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

