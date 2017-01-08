UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded down 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 248,427 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2978.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-boosts-stake-in-cathay-general-bancorp-caty/1143981.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $721,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,125.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heng W. Chen sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $775,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); approximately seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments, in which the Bank is the sole limited partner; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.