Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. General Electric Company accounts for about 2.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the second quarter worth $217,979,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 107.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 7,130,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,456,000 after buying an additional 3,688,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric Company by 291.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,380,000 after buying an additional 3,626,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,093,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,945,000 after buying an additional 3,276,096 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in General Electric Company by 47.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,523,000 after buying an additional 3,110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.29% during trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 22,120,800 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. General Electric Company has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. RBC Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

In other General Electric Company news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

