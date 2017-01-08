Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 288.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) traded up 3.99% on Friday, reaching $28.70. 2,533,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post $2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 461,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,772,177.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns a range of businesses providing products and services to the energy, transportation, chemical and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

