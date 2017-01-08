Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 200 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Medtronic PLC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Medtronic PLC by 10.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 227,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Medtronic PLC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic PLC during the third quarter worth $11,327,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded up 2.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. 8,985,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pozen acquired 13,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Lenehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

