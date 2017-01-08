Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Torchmark Corporation were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMK. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Torchmark Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Torchmark Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Torchmark Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Torchmark Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Torchmark Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) traded up 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 329,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Torchmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Torchmark Corporation had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company earned $990 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Torchmark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/torchmark-corporation-tmk-stake-cut-by-sei-investments-co/1144051.html.

TMK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Torchmark Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,444,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 625,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,486.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,377,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Corporation Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance and term life insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.