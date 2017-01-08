TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 30,808 Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,808 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RPM International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,269,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) opened at 52.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.37. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. RPM International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Rice sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $870,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

