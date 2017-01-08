TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $16,139,000 Stake in Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,293 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen N.V. were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 417.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 105,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 111,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,312,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) opened at 28.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Qiagen N.V. has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Qiagen N.V. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Commerzbank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Qiagen N.V. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen N.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Qiagen N.V. Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Sample to Insight solutions are composed of sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems.

