The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Hackett Group an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) opened at 17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.00. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The Hackett Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

