The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $267,182.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 627,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $25,691,316.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,671,143.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 141.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

