Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 44 Shares of Alleghany Corporation (Y)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Alleghany Corporation worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alleghany Corporation by 48.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Alleghany Corporation by 24.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, hitting $611.38. 31,169 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.89. Alleghany Corporation has a 1-year low of $446.50 and a 1-year high of $619.99.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.43 million. Alleghany Corporation had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Corporation will post $27.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Alleghany Corporation Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company owns and manages operating subsidiaries and investments, which are involved in the property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. The Company operates through two segments: reinsurance and insurance. The Company’s reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty reinsurance operations conducted by the Company’s subsidiary, Transatlantic Holdings, Inc (TransRe), and its reinsurance operating subsidiaries.

