Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 5,317 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,641,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 52.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in Etsy by 7.5% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded up 5.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 3,652,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In related news, CEO Chad Dickerson sold 105,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,722,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 146,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $1,684,081.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,437,271.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace to connect people around the both online and offline for making, selling and buying goods. The Company’s geographical segments include United States and International. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, wholesale partners, manufacturers and Etsy employees.

