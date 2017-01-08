Teachers Advisors LLC Has $11,909,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (YELP)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 377.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 225,743 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Yelp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,459 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 408,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Yelp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,229 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) traded down 0.78% during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,710 shares. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.08 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.74 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $243,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Stoppelman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $171,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,178.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

