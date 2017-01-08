Teachers Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,017,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGRO. Fis Group Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in Adecoagro by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Adecoagro by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) traded down 1.76% on Friday, hitting $10.60. 491,994 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.67 and a beta of 0.98. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

